Latest News

Canterbury residents weigh 2.9% tax increase
3 hours ago
Growing tax burden and affordability hit home in Warner
4 hours ago
Medical assistance in dying bill draws large turnout
4 hours ago
Bill aims to prevent more ‘horrifying’ treatment of children in state placement
4 hours ago
Ballfield debate dominates Weare deliberative session
5 hours ago
John Stark School District to deliberate $15M budget, new support contract
6 hours ago
Dad accused of killing 5-year-old daughter says attorneys will acknowledge guilt on 2 lesser charges
7 hours ago
Video monitoring to protect NH’s historic covered bridges sees bipartisan support
9 hours ago
Opinion: Let’s stop calling medical aid in dying suicide
14 hours ago

Hermanos, Vinnie’s pizza sold to local restaurateur
02-07-2024 2:01 PM

A team including the owner of Tandy’s Top Shelf restaurant in Concord has bought Hermanos Cocina Mexicana, one of the city’s oldest single-owner restaurants, and will be re-opening Vinnie’s Pizza.“Hermanos – we’re going to keep it the same. It has...

Webster returns focus to illegal land sale along Walker Pond
02-07-2024 4:41 PM

Webster residents will soon face a looming question: Should the town seek the return of two properties that were illegally sold along pristine Walker Pond?The petitioned warrant article calls for the return of two town-owned parcels, each 1.5 acres in...

Sports


Boys’ basketball: Coe-Brown takes John Stark’s best punch, digs down to win in overtime
02-07-2024 12:41 AM

NORTHWOOD – If you didn’t know any better, you probably would’ve mistaken it for a playoff game.Coe-Brown at 10-2; John Stark at 5-9. The Bears fighting to stay in the top four of the Division II standings; the Generals fighting to make the playoffs....

High schools: Stark’s Girardet scores 1,000th point, Tuesday’s basketball and hockey results
02-07-2024 12:40 AM

Girls’ BasketballJohn Stark 60, Coe-Brown 48Key players: John Stark – Eleanor Girardet (28 points, 6 steals, 8 blocks), Abby Duclos (11 points, 5 assists), Avery Geaumont (10 points); Coe-Brown – Kalina Kasprzak (24 points), Hannah Meehan (8...

Q&A: Kearsarge boys’ basketball coach Nate Camp talks Cougars 2023-24 turnaround
02-06-2024 2:39 PM

Kearsarge boys’ basketball finished last season 4-14. Entering play on Tuesday, the Cougars are 13-3, hoping to secure a top seed with the Division III playoffs beginning next week.The Monitor caught up with Cougars head coach Nate Camp to learn more...

Basketball: Zeke McCoy scores 1,000th point in victory as Franklin boys’ and girls’ teams seek home playoff game
02-06-2024 12:51 AM

For many years, Franklin High hasn’t been synonymous with success on the basketball court. But those years are over.Entering Monday night’s home game just four points shy of 1,000 for his career, senior Zeke McCoy stole the ball and drove to the...

High schools: Monday’s basketball and wrestling results
02-06-2024 12:50 AM

Girls’ BasketballConcord 60, Exeter 42Key players: Concord – Aidah Smalley (19 points), Delaney Duford (13 points), Whitney Vaillant (13 points)Highlights:  The Tide won back-to-back games for the first time this season following a win at home against...

Opinion


Opinion: Adequate public education funding is good for all
02-07-2024 6:00 AM

Deb Howes is president of AFT-New Hampshire. Every child is worth educating well. Every. Single. Child. Not just some, or even the majority. All of them. That seems like stating the obvious, but sadly, it’s not obvious to everyone, especially in the...

Opinion: Protecting opportunity and equity for female student-athletes in the NIL era
02-06-2024 4:23 PM

Allison Rich is the University of New Hampshire’s Director of Athletics. Name, Image, and Likeness (“NIL”) deals continue to flourish in the modern era of college sports. Many student-athletes are now fully-fledged businesses, using their personal...

Opinion: Stop pretending that trans persecution is helping kids
02-06-2024 6:30 AM

Alice Wade is an aerospace engineer from Dover who is the treasurer of 603 Equality. The following excerpts are from an online discussion between Michigan and Ohio representatives discussing how to further anti-trans policies in their states.“In...

Opinion: Un-learning racism in America
02-06-2024 6:00 AM

Jonathan P. Baird lives in Wilmot. Part of the conservative counter-revolution against wokeism is un-learning lessons learned about racism in America from the civil rights movement and Black liberation movement of the 1960s and 1970s. In that era,...

Opinion: Freedom loving citizens should fight bill to impose hefty fee on right-to-know requests
02-05-2024 7:00 AM

Michael S. Lewis, senior litigation shareholder at Rath, Young & Pignatelli in Concord, is one of the state’s leading media-rights and First Amendment attorneys with substantial experience litigating matters involving state and federal constitutional...

Politics

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room, Jan. 19, 2024, in Washington. The New Hampshire attorney general's office says it is investigating reports of an apparent robocall that used artificial intelligence to mimic Biden's voice and discourage voters in the state from participating in the primary election on Tuesday, Jan. 23. Attorney General John Formella said Monday, Jan. 22, that the recorded message that was sent Sunday appears to be an illegal attempt to disrupt and...
AG: Biden robocall during NH primary came from Texas company
02-06-2024 11:45 AM

The robocalls that imitated President Joe Biden telling people not to bother voting in New Hampshire’s presidential primary were generated by a Texas-based public relations firm called Life Corporation “and an individual named Walter Monk,” according...

NH House refuses to either further restrict or protect abortion rights
02-01-2024 3:46 PM

CONCORD, N.H. — The Republican-led but closely divided New Hampshire House rejected three abortion bills Thursday, refusing to either further restrict or protect reproductive rights.Current state law prohibits abortion after 24 weeks of pregnancy...

Haley finishes second in NH, but she’s not going anywhere
01-23-2024 9:26 PM

Former Gov. Nikki Haley may not have pulled off the upset she’d hoped for in Tuesday night’s Republican primary, but she reassured supporters in Concord that she’s not going anywhere.“New Hampshire is first in the nation,” she said, “it is not the...

Trump wins NH primary as rematch with Biden appears increasingly likely
01-23-2024 8:14 PM

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Former President Donald Trump easily won New Hampshire's primary on Tuesday, seizing command of the race for the Republican nomination and making a November rematch against President Joe Biden feel all the more inevitable.The result...

It's a sweep for Haley in Dixville Notch
01-23-2024 6:01 AM

DIXVILLE NOTCH, N.H. — The six registered voters of tiny Dixville Notch in New Hampshire all cast their ballots for Nikki Haley at midnight on Tuesday, giving her a clean sweep over former President Donald Trump and all the other candidates.The resort...

Arts & Life


‘In Love with Broadway’ opens this week
02-06-2024 2:41 PM

Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative, the resident theatre company of the Colonial Theatre, is kicking off its five-show 2024 Colonial Series Feb. 9 to 11 with “In Love with Broadway: A Musical Celebration.”Featuring 33 talented ensemble members plus...

From the archives: The legacy of the USS Kearsarge
02-04-2024 8:00 AM

Ashley Miller shares this month’s story with ConcordTV. Watch the episode on YouTube.One of the most famed naval battles of the Civil War involved a ship created in, and named for, the Granite State.The USS Kearsarge was built in the Portsmouth Naval...

Homeyer: Growing and eating cardoon
02-03-2024 10:00 AM

Most years I start some onion seeds and perhaps a few artichokes indoors n February; this year I will also start some cardoon seeds at the same time. Cardoon, which is a lovely looking plant related to artichokes, is a delicious vegetable,...

Thanks a million: Art and Bloom 2024 a beautiful success
01-31-2024 9:00 AM

Art and Bloom 2024 a beautiful successConcord Garden Club’s Art and Bloom event at Kimball Jenkins Estate from Jan. 25-27 was a beautiful success, thanks to our designers, volunteers, and sponsors. Visitors enjoyed 25 creative floral interpretations...

Take Me Outside: Birrrrds – how do they keep warm?
01-28-2024 6:00 AM

By RUTH SMITHFor the MonitorI watched the snow gently fall from the warmth of my woodstove-heated living room. Outside on the ground dark-eyed juncos hopped about, scratching through the fresh drifts. On branches above, mourning doves were perched and...

Obituaries

Obit photo for Roland Bowie Roland Bowie

Weare, NH - Roland W. Bowie Sr. of Weare left this earth on February 1 st , 2024 after a long illness.He was born in Goffstown on January 17, 1951 to James B. and Doris (Fanthorpe) Bowie. ... remainder of obit for Roland Bowie

Obit photo for Christina Sue Melick Christina Sue Melick

Franklin, NH - Christina Melick, of Franklin, NH, died December 25, 2023, with loved ones at her bedside. She is the daughter of Jack and Martha Melick, and younger sister to Charles, G... remainder of obit for Christina Sue Melick

Obit photo for Sheila A. Hoglund Sheila A. Hoglund

Bow, NH - Sheila A. Hoglund (Mauro) of Bow, New Hampshire passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 4, 2024, a few days after her 63rd birthday. Sheila was born on January 31, 1961 in ... remainder of obit for Sheila A. Hoglund

Obit photo for William Blakeslee Hartigan William Blakeslee Hartigan

Boston, MA - HARTIGAN, William Blakeslee age 34, the beloved light of his family and many friends, passed away on January 30th, 2024 from a short but severe battle against depression. Willi... remainder of obit for William Blakeslee Hartigan

