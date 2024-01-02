Latest News
Hermanos, Vinnie’s pizza sold to local restaurateur
A team including the owner of Tandy’s Top Shelf restaurant in Concord has bought Hermanos Cocina Mexicana, one of the city’s oldest single-owner restaurants, and will be re-opening Vinnie’s Pizza.“Hermanos – we’re going to keep it the same. It has...
Webster returns focus to illegal land sale along Walker Pond
Webster residents will soon face a looming question: Should the town seek the return of two properties that were illegally sold along pristine Walker Pond?The petitioned warrant article calls for the return of two town-owned parcels, each 1.5 acres in...
Boys’ basketball: Coe-Brown takes John Stark’s best punch, digs down to win in overtime
NORTHWOOD – If you didn’t know any better, you probably would’ve mistaken it for a playoff game.Coe-Brown at 10-2; John Stark at 5-9. The Bears fighting to stay in the top four of the Division II standings; the Generals fighting to make the playoffs....
Girls’ BasketballJohn Stark 60, Coe-Brown 48Key players: John Stark – Eleanor Girardet (28 points, 6 steals, 8 blocks), Abby Duclos (11 points, 5 assists), Avery Geaumont (10 points); Coe-Brown – Kalina Kasprzak (24 points), Hannah Meehan (8...
Kearsarge boys’ basketball finished last season 4-14. Entering play on Tuesday, the Cougars are 13-3, hoping to secure a top seed with the Division III playoffs beginning next week.The Monitor caught up with Cougars head coach Nate Camp to learn more...
For many years, Franklin High hasn’t been synonymous with success on the basketball court. But those years are over.Entering Monday night’s home game just four points shy of 1,000 for his career, senior Zeke McCoy stole the ball and drove to the...
Girls’ BasketballConcord 60, Exeter 42Key players: Concord – Aidah Smalley (19 points), Delaney Duford (13 points), Whitney Vaillant (13 points)Highlights: The Tide won back-to-back games for the first time this season following a win at home against...
Opinion: Adequate public education funding is good for all
Deb Howes is president of AFT-New Hampshire. Every child is worth educating well. Every. Single. Child. Not just some, or even the majority. All of them. That seems like stating the obvious, but sadly, it’s not obvious to everyone, especially in the...
Allison Rich is the University of New Hampshire’s Director of Athletics. Name, Image, and Likeness (“NIL”) deals continue to flourish in the modern era of college sports. Many student-athletes are now fully-fledged businesses, using their personal...
Alice Wade is an aerospace engineer from Dover who is the treasurer of 603 Equality. The following excerpts are from an online discussion between Michigan and Ohio representatives discussing how to further anti-trans policies in their states.“In...
Jonathan P. Baird lives in Wilmot. Part of the conservative counter-revolution against wokeism is un-learning lessons learned about racism in America from the civil rights movement and Black liberation movement of the 1960s and 1970s. In that era,...
Michael S. Lewis, senior litigation shareholder at Rath, Young & Pignatelli in Concord, is one of the state’s leading media-rights and First Amendment attorneys with substantial experience litigating matters involving state and federal constitutional...
AG: Biden robocall during NH primary came from Texas company
The robocalls that imitated President Joe Biden telling people not to bother voting in New Hampshire’s presidential primary were generated by a Texas-based public relations firm called Life Corporation “and an individual named Walter Monk,” according...
CONCORD, N.H. — The Republican-led but closely divided New Hampshire House rejected three abortion bills Thursday, refusing to either further restrict or protect reproductive rights.Current state law prohibits abortion after 24 weeks of pregnancy...
Former Gov. Nikki Haley may not have pulled off the upset she’d hoped for in Tuesday night’s Republican primary, but she reassured supporters in Concord that she’s not going anywhere.“New Hampshire is first in the nation,” she said, “it is not the...
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Former President Donald Trump easily won New Hampshire's primary on Tuesday, seizing command of the race for the Republican nomination and making a November rematch against President Joe Biden feel all the more inevitable.The result...
DIXVILLE NOTCH, N.H. — The six registered voters of tiny Dixville Notch in New Hampshire all cast their ballots for Nikki Haley at midnight on Tuesday, giving her a clean sweep over former President Donald Trump and all the other candidates.The resort...
‘In Love with Broadway’ opens this week
Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative, the resident theatre company of the Colonial Theatre, is kicking off its five-show 2024 Colonial Series Feb. 9 to 11 with “In Love with Broadway: A Musical Celebration.”Featuring 33 talented ensemble members plus...
Ashley Miller shares this month’s story with ConcordTV. Watch the episode on YouTube.One of the most famed naval battles of the Civil War involved a ship created in, and named for, the Granite State.The USS Kearsarge was built in the Portsmouth Naval...
Most years I start some onion seeds and perhaps a few artichokes indoors n February; this year I will also start some cardoon seeds at the same time. Cardoon, which is a lovely looking plant related to artichokes, is a delicious vegetable,...
Art and Bloom 2024 a beautiful successConcord Garden Club’s Art and Bloom event at Kimball Jenkins Estate from Jan. 25-27 was a beautiful success, thanks to our designers, volunteers, and sponsors. Visitors enjoyed 25 creative floral interpretations...
By RUTH SMITHFor the MonitorI watched the snow gently fall from the warmth of my woodstove-heated living room. Outside on the ground dark-eyed juncos hopped about, scratching through the fresh drifts. On branches above, mourning doves were perched and...
Weare, NH - Roland W. Bowie Sr. of Weare left this earth on February 1 st , 2024 after a long illness.He was born in Goffstown on January 17, 1951 to James B. and Doris (Fanthorpe) Bowie. ... remainder of obit for Roland Bowie
Franklin, NH - Christina Melick, of Franklin, NH, died December 25, 2023, with loved ones at her bedside. She is the daughter of Jack and Martha Melick, and younger sister to Charles, G... remainder of obit for Christina Sue Melick
Bow, NH - Sheila A. Hoglund (Mauro) of Bow, New Hampshire passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 4, 2024, a few days after her 63rd birthday. Sheila was born on January 31, 1961 in ... remainder of obit for Sheila A. Hoglund
Boston, MA - HARTIGAN, William Blakeslee age 34, the beloved light of his family and many friends, passed away on January 30th, 2024 from a short but severe battle against depression. Willi... remainder of obit for William Blakeslee Hartigan